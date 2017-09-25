Mumfords sweep the board in Isle of Wight Day art competition

Thanks to Janice for sharing this latest news from Niton. Ed

Isle of Wight Day was something special to celebrate for one Niton family, who swept the board at the parish’s children’s art competition.

Amelia Mumford, seven, took the £25 first prize for her picture of a fox, and her brothers, Sam and Ben, won runners-up prizes of £10 each. The competition was judged by Island children’s author and illustrator, Marianne Su-Yin.

Skill and detail praised

The children were presented with their certificates and prizes by Cllr Jon Boileau Goad, chairman of Niton and Whitwell Parish Council, at the Edward Edwards library, in Niton, on Isle of Wight Day.

Organiser Cllr Janice Young said:

“Our judge praised the skill and detail which the children had put into their pictures.”

Image: Cllr Jon Boileau Goad, with the art contest winners, Amelia Mumford, 7, and her brothers, Ben, 9, centre, and Sam, 10.