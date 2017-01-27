Islanders present their musical tribute to Leonard Cohen

If you love the work of Leonard Cohen, this event taking place in Ventnor on Saturday night should be right up your street.

Fans of Leonard Cohen should be interested in this musical tribute night taking place in Ventnor at the weekend.

“There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”

Ventnorian, Patrick Gooden, has pulled together a number of quality musicians and poets for this musical tribute to the great Leonard Cohen, who sadly passed away in November last year.

Isle of Wight talent
The evening will feature musical talent from across the Isle of Wight, who’ll present their interpretations of Cohen’s work in this celebration of the life of the Canadian songwriter and poet behind ‘Suzanne’ and ‘Hallelujah’.

Expect Cohen tributes from CHAMPS, The Ventnor Darlings, King Stammers and many more.

Where and when
The event takes place on Saturday 28th January at the brilliant Ventnor Exchange, Church Street, Ventnor.

Action from 8pm until late and entry is just £2 each.

The bar will be open as usual, serving craft beers from around the world, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Image: jesulvis under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 27th January, 2017 4:51pm

.

