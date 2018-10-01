Musical tribute to Mike Plumbley, ‘an inspirational man’

A commemorative concert held at Quay Arts last night (Sunday) to celebrate the life of the late Mike Plumbley, was a near sell-out.

Best known for his contribution to the Island of Wight music scene, Mike (or Mick as he was known to some) sadly passed away at the age of 63 in a nursing home at the end of 2017 in Southampton following an illness.

A fitting tribute

Last night’s concert saw personal anecdotes and music contributions from Brian Sharpe, Martin White, Mike Jolliffe, Duncan Jones, Paul Armfield and JC with the Dance Preachers (and last minute addition Pete and Becky).

One of the hosts, Vic King, told OnTheWight,

“It was very moving and memorable evening. All the musicians were great, and it was a warm and fitting way to remember Mike for the great contribution that he made to Isle of Wight music and for his love of it.”

A truly inspirational man

Duncan Jones who took part in the concert said,

“Mike was a friend and a truly inspirational man. If I ever doubted myself as a writer or a musician, Mike had at least a million words to let me know why I shouldn’t, I can never thank him enough for that”

Chris O’Connell (who performs in Stage Fright) shared his photos from the evening and said,

“Mick was co-author of one of my fave books, “IOW Rock”, and one third of Vaguely Sunny gig promoters – along with concert hosts Pete Turner and Vic King.”

All funds collected on the night will be going to Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis Charity.

Pete revealed at the end of the evening that all of the acts for the concert had been chosen by Mick.

