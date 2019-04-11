Mystery of low-flying military plane over the Isle of Wight revealed

If you saw the low-flying military airplane travel up and down the coast this lunchtime and wondered what it was all about, OnTheWight has the answer.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

C17 heading south

Many Islanders were left puzzled earlier today when a very large low-flying plane was spotted flying around the south and east coast of the Isle of Wight.

OnTheWight spotted the plane travelling north and then south again around lunchtime and took to Twitter to see if anyone knew what it was doing. It looked like an military plane and this was confirmed by Paul Varcoe, who expertly advised it was a C17 Globemaster.

We thought that was the end of it until Leif Marriner got in touch later on pointing us to the Bembridge Noticeboard on Facebook.

“It was our son”
Over there someone was asking if anyone knew what the plane was doing. Several people responded asking the same, until Pat Tapley replied,

“It was our son…..his last ever flight for the RAF ….retiring after 35 years service.

“He chose to fly over Bembridge and our beach hut at Forelands. Quite emotional!”

What a great last flight to make and we’re really pleased to be able to solve the mystery.

We wish Pat’s son a happy and relaxing retirement.

Thursday, 11th April, 2019 9:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mEA

Filed under: Bembridge, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*