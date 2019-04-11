Mystery of low-flying military plane over the Isle of Wight revealed

Many Islanders were left puzzled earlier today when a very large low-flying plane was spotted flying around the south and east coast of the Isle of Wight.

OnTheWight spotted the plane travelling north and then south again around lunchtime and took to Twitter to see if anyone knew what it was doing. It looked like an military plane and this was confirmed by Paul Varcoe, who expertly advised it was a C17 Globemaster.

We thought that was the end of it until Leif Marriner got in touch later on pointing us to the Bembridge Noticeboard on Facebook.



“It was our son”

Over there someone was asking if anyone knew what the plane was doing. Several people responded asking the same, until Pat Tapley replied,

“It was our son…..his last ever flight for the RAF ….retiring after 35 years service. “He chose to fly over Bembridge and our beach hut at Forelands. Quite emotional!”

What a great last flight to make and we’re really pleased to be able to solve the mystery.

We wish Pat’s son a happy and relaxing retirement.