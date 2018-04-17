Nammet: A Celebration of Isle of Wight Food and Drink out now

Nammet is a celebration of extraordinary Isle of Wight food producers, their recipes and the beautiful, unique countryside in which they work. Get ready to feast your eyes on some glorious photography and food!

nammet flour and sausages montage

A new Island cookbook highlighting Isle of Wight produce and producers – in aid of Mountbatten – is now available to buy around the Isle of Wight (or online).

As part of Mountbattens’s continued support for Island produce (they use loads of it in their Sunflower Cafe), comes this new book, Nammet: A Celebration of Isle of Wight Food and Drink.

An Isle of Wight production
Pulled together by the capable hands of former film producer, Caroline Gurney-Champion, the book nammet front cover features contributions and recipes from well-known people with Isle of Wight connections, alongside information about Island producers.

Get ready to feast your eyes on the stunning work of Isle of Wight photographer, Julian Winslow. As well as photographic contributions from Cam Snudden, watch out for the promotional footage on Red Funnel Ferries by Chester George.

Proceeds to Mountbatten
Priced at £19.95, proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to Mountbatten.

From the Island already famed for its scenery, Queen Victoria, Lord Tennyson, music festivals, dinosaurs, hovercraft, sailing and its very own curious dialect, here is a feast of brocks including dewbit, jipper and harlens. Put on yer yepper and get ready to get the finest Island Nammet. Enjoy.

Well done to everyone involved, the book looks ace!

Image: © Julian Winslow

Tuesday, 17th April, 2018 9:22am

By

