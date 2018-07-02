Officers from the National Crime Agency (What is the NCA?) took part in an operation on the Isle of Wight on Thursday last week (28th June).

Over ten officers in matching black NCA uniforms, wearing purple inspection gloves arrived at the address at 9am and spent the day searching a property in Ventnor, on the south coast of the Island.

Officers leaving at the end of the day (around 6.30pm) carried large black equipment bags and additional clear bags containing items.

When OnTheWight approached officers for a comment, they declined.

Man arrested as part of investigation

The NCA have confirmed that:

“A man was arrested at an address on the Isle of Wight on 28 June, 2018, by NCA officers as part of an ongoing investigation. “He was subsequently released under investigation later that day. “As enquiries are ongoing no further details are available at this time.”

The NCA were unable to advise what the man had been arrested under suspicion of, but did confirm it is the only NCA operation on the Isle of Wight at the moment.

NCA: “An ongoing investigation”

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency told OnTheWight,

“The National Crime Agency are conducting enquiries at an address on the Isle of Wight. “This is part of an ongoing investigation. “No further details are available at this time.”

What is the National Crime Agency (NCA)?

The NCA state their mission is “to lead the UK’s fight to cut serious and organised crime.” It’s dubbed by some as the ‘British FBI’.

12.36: NCA confirm man was arrested in connection with the investigation.