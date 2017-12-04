National League high flyer, Ben Morley, joins ‘Wightlink’ Warriors

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed
National League high flyer Ben Morley is to join the Isle of Wight for the 2018 season in the number 1 position. The 23 year old Essex based racer was one of the top five riders in the league in 2017 and joins the club on a 9.49 average.
‘Wightlink’ Warriors Team Manager Jackie Vatcher said,
“The signing of Ben will probably surprise some people as the Island has not been one of Ben’s favourite tracks in the past, but when he guested for Mildenhall towards the end of last season, he rode the track the best we have seen him and won 3 of his 5 rides.
“We all know how good Ben is on the small tracks and when I spoke to him after that Mildenhall fixture I said to him ‘tongue in cheek’ it would be a great career move for him to come to our big track if the opportunity arose, as the majority of his career has been at the small slick tracks like Rye House, Lakeside and Kent.
“When we heard that Lakeside were to move up to the Championship, we again spoke to Ben with the agreement of his parent club Rye House and to our delight it didn’t take long to agree a deal. The whole National League knows what an outstanding rider he is in this division, and we hope this move, in addition to his rides for Championship side Lakeside, will help Ben become a more all round rider in 2018.
“So with Ben, Scott Campos and Adam Portwood on board we have made a good start to our team building.”
A delighted Ben said,
“I’m really looking forward to joining the Isle of Wight for next season. It should be good for me personally and hopefully for the club.
“There are loads of great people running the Isle of Wight, and I can’t wait to get the season started, to meet the fans and I am really looking forward to working with everyone!”
Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop added,
“Martin and I are delighted to welcome Ben Morley to the club. Ben is a first class performer and an absolute number 1, along with being a really nice young man, supported by a great family and big team player.
“Ben, really caught our eye last season with his commitment to our league, riding as much as possible, and his performances across the country were terrific as his 9.49 average clearly demonstrate. With Ben now in place, we have just a few more pieces of the jigsaw puzzle to put in place for what is going to be our best season yet.
“Welcome to the Warriors Ben, I am sure you are going to be a huge hit on and off the track.”
Image: © Ian Groves
Monday, 4th December, 2017 11:54am
By Rob Dyer
