National League high flyer, Ben Morley, joins ‘Wightlink’ Warriors

National League high flyer Ben Morley is to join the Isle of Wight for the 2018 season in the number 1 position. The 23 year old Essex based racer was one of the top five riders in the league in 2017 and joins the club on a 9.49 average.

‘Wightlink’ Warriors Team Manager Jackie Vatcher said,

“The signing of Ben will probably surprise some people as the Island has not been one of Ben’s favourite tracks in the past, but when he guested for Mildenhall towards the end of last season, he rode the track the best we have seen him and won 3 of his 5 rides.

“We all know how good Ben is on the small tracks and when I spoke to him after that Mildenhall fixture I said to him ‘tongue in cheek’ it would be a great career move for him to come to our big track if the opportunity arose, as the majority of his career has been at the small slick tracks like Rye House, Lakeside and Kent.

“When we heard that Lakeside were to move up to the Championship, we again spoke to Ben with the agreement of his parent club Rye House and to our delight it didn’t take long to agree a deal. The whole National League knows what an outstanding rider he is in this division, and we hope this move, in addition to his rides for Championship side Lakeside, will help Ben become a more all round rider in 2018.

“So with Ben, Scott Campos and Adam Portwood on board we have made a good start to our team building.”