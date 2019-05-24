National Trust and Bembridge Men in Sheds come together to restore Isle of Wight windmill

Rebecca shares this latest news on behalf of The National Trust. Ed

The National Trust is working with local group Bembridge Men in Sheds to help raise funds for replacement sails at Bembridge Windmill.

The charity needs to raise £50,000 after the lattice work that forms part of the sails, known as sweeps, had to be removed last winter after time and weather took their toll.

Creating special objects

To help it restore the iconic Island building that was once painted by Turner, the Trust has partnered with the local Bembridge branch of Men in Sheds to turn the wood from the sweeps of the Isle of Wight’s last surviving windmill into special objects that will form a unique part of Island history.

David Chubb of Bembridge Men in Sheds said,

“We are keen to be involved in community projects and help more senior members of the community learn new skills or use existing ones. When we heard Bembridge Windmill had a significant supply of used wood from the sweeps and needed to raise money, we saw an opportunity to help each other. “The Trust has supplied us with the old wood and we are turning this into a series of objects.”

Transformed into variety of items

Using the removed wood, the skilled craftsmen have transformed the sweeps into a variety of items including tea light holders, bird feeders, candle holders and coat hooks, all of which will be on display on the National Trust stand at Bembridge Street Fair on Monday 27th May.

Visitor Operations Manager for the Isle of Wight National Trust, Kathryn Wilson, said,

“Those who buy an item will not only be supporting a good cause but they will also have a unique piece of Bembridge history to keep.”

Requests can be taken at the Street Fair for similar items to be made to order, with all proceeds from the sale of these unique pieces divided between the two charities.

For those who can’t make it along to the Street Fair but would still like to support the windmill fundraising, you can donate online.