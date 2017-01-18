Nearly 100 lifeboat crew gather in Cowes

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

Last weekend saw an unprecedented number of different operational lifeboats converge on Cowes, all from lifeboat stations in or close-by the Solent area.

Altogether a dozen lifeboats from ten Hampshire and Isle of Wight stations, some belonging to the RNLI and others independent, were eventually moored alongside pontoons in the Royal Yacht Squadron. In addition, the crews were joined by members of the Sandown/Shanklin and Freshwater stations, who travelled to Cowes by car.

Click on images to see larger versions



Mark Southwell, station operations manager for Cowes RNLI lifeboat station (whose Atlantic 85 was launched to welcome the visitors), explained later that continuing safety cover from the respective stations was of prime importance for all those involved.

“The closest stations to us already have their boats launched and crews kitted out, and could easily get back to their patches in roughly same time it would take to respond to a page, get changed and launched. “Another consideration is that early January traditionally has the least number of ‘shouts’. Despite this, three lifeboats were surprisingly called away during the get-together to attend to ‘shouts’ – Calshot and Hamble craft to go to a stricken rubber dinghy at the BP jetty in the River Hamble, and Gosport lifeboat to assist the crew of a dinghy off Hillhead.”

Click on images to see larger versions



Mark believed it was useful for the lifeboat crews, station managements, shore crews, trainers and safety advisors – who are largely volunteers – to meet informally in this way. Most boats would in any case be out at weekends for more routine type training exercises.

Images: Main image: Many of the near-100 people involved in the lifeboat get-together, pictured at the Globe Hotel, Cowes. (Picture by Dave Davies)

Second image: Many of the lifeboats approach Cowes, with the Yarmouth and Bembridge all- weather craft in the foreground. (photo by Nick Ward)

Third image: Some of the inshore lifeboats off Cowes. (Picture by Dave Davies)

