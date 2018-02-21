Getting on for half of all Isle of Wight bottle banks could be scrapped

Next week’s budget proposal by the Isle of Wight Conservative administration, reveals plans to scrap at least 20 of the Island’s bring banks (ie. bottle banks).

The cuts are intended to save the council £24,000 in the year 2018/19 and will see 20 of the 52 bring banks across the Island close (there’s no detail yet on which ones have been earmarked).

The justification for the budget cut is that they are mainly being used by commercial operators to avoid paying for a commercial waste service.

Mobile household recycling centre going too

The council also plans to scrap their mobile household recycling centre service.

This is the facility – which regularly tweets out reminders to Islanders of its visits – that’s provided by the council, in partnership with Amey (who hold the Island’s waste contract).

The service which travels between Chale, Ventnor, Ryde, Lake, Newport, Yarmouth and Cowes accepts items that can’t be collected as part of a normal household recycling collection.

These are items that would normally have to be taken by residents to Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household and Waste Recycling Centres, such as household batteries or small electrical appliances, scrap metal, printer cartridges and paint tins.

Budget papers reveal that £24,000pa will be saved by discontinuing this service.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview