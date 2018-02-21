Getting on for half of all Isle of Wight bottle banks could be scrapped

38 per cent of all bottle banks around the Isle of Wight could be removed by the Conservative council, as the Government continue to slash funding to local authorities across the country.

bottle bank google streetview

Next week’s budget proposal by the Isle of Wight Conservative administration, reveals plans to scrap at least 20 of the Island’s bring banks (ie. bottle banks).

The cuts are intended to save the council £24,000 in the year 2018/19 and will see 20 of the 52 bring banks across the Island close (there’s no detail yet on which ones have been earmarked).

The justification for the budget cut is that they are mainly being used by commercial operators to avoid paying for a commercial waste service.

Mobile household recycling centre going too
The council also plans to scrap their mobile household recycling centre service.

This is the facility – which regularly tweets out reminders to Islanders of its visits – that’s provided by the council, in partnership with Amey (who hold the Island’s waste contract).

mobile waste unit

The service which travels between Chale, Ventnor, Ryde, Lake, Newport, Yarmouth and Cowes accepts items that can’t be collected as part of a normal household recycling collection.

These are items that would normally have to be taken by residents to Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household and Waste Recycling Centres, such as household batteries or small electrical appliances, scrap metal, printer cartridges and paint tins.

Budget papers reveal that £24,000pa will be saved by discontinuing this service.

Wednesday, 21st February, 2018 8:49am

3 Comments on "Getting on for half of all Isle of Wight bottle banks could be scrapped"

Colin
Mobile household recycling centre; that was a five minute wonder,then. Some of the locations such as Whale Chine rather make you ponder; apart from an odd local walking there you would need to use a car. I would have thought outside Chale stores at the centre of the village would have been a more user friendly location. If it was aimed at those who do not have… Read more »
21, February 2018 10:01 am
CB500

Spot on. More availability not less. I saw some old boy in Bonchurch the other night with the top off the public bin stuffing all his polystyrene in there.

21, February 2018 11:29 am
steephilljack

If you have gull-proof sacks,instead of whellie bins,it is difficult to dispose of bottles and jars when the re-cycling collection happens. Such people make use of bottle banks regularly.

21, February 2018 9:08 am
