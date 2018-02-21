Orpheus Singers perform with soprano soloist, Susanna MacRae

Toby shares this latest new from the Orpheus Singers. Ed

Orpheus Singers continue their 25th Anniversary season at 7:30pm on Saturday, 3rd March at St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor with a performance of Poulenc’s Gloria, one of his most celebrated works. Also featured will be a number of shorter pieces which were performed at the choir’s first concert in 1992.

The choir are delighted to be joined by Susanna MacRae as soprano soloist for the Gloria. Susanna appears as a soloist for numerous choral societies across south-west England, most recently including Mosaic Chamber Choir and Fleet Choral Society.

John Kerr Award finalists

In addition she regularly appears on the recital platform around London and the South, collaborating with pianist Guy Murgatroyd.

The duo have been chosen as finalists in the prestigious John Kerr Award for English Song and Susanna will be performing four pieces as her entry.

Special performance

As a special treat for Isle of Wight audiences Susanna has agreed to perform these songs at the Orpheus Singers concert, giving us a special preview at a very exciting stage in the competition.

Philip Fryer, the choir’s conductor, said,