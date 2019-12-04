Need a fix of Christmas music? Vernon Square welcomes all this Saturday

Ryde’s Vernon Square will resonate this Saturday (7th December, 4-6pm) with Christmas Music in the Garden from two popular Isle of Wight bands.

Vectis Brass, launched in 1947, and celebrating 72 years of entertaining, will perform its most popular and haunting seasonal melodies.

Whilst the 12-piece Rug Band – ukuleles, flute, fiddle, bass, guitar, harmonica, melodica and percussion – will provide a mix of Christmas and feel good songs.

Refreshments, including drinks, hot-dogs and Christmas cake available.

Proceeds go towards upkeep of the Square and Garden. Entry £1.

Details of event shared by Peter Gruner. Ed