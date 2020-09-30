Neil McCall’s 50th marathon for MIND takes place this Sunday: Watch video made by friends

This Sunday sees the return of the Isle of Wight Marathon, and will mark the 50th marathon completed by Islander, Neil McCall since he ran last year’s event at the end of October 2019.

Neil had set himself the challenge of running 50 marathons in the year leading up to his 50th birthday (mid-November), so after he completes this coming Sunday’s marathon, he’ll at least have a few weekends to rest before hitting the big 5-0.

Phenomenal effort

The effort that has gone into Neil’s 50/50 challenge has been phenomenal – pretty much week after week he has run another marathon – elsewhere in the country before lockdown – and has had fantastic support from family and friends.

We’d recommend reading some of his blog posts to get a real sense of what Neil’s been through with this challenge – and you get to then see all the amazing medals that have been made by friends for him since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Great footage

Check out this great film made by Neil’s friends, to help promote the end of the challenge.

Raising money for MIND

Throughout the year Neil has been fundraising for the mental health charity MIND, and one week before he completes the challenge, he’s managed to raise a whopping £4,500.

What he’s done has been pretty inspirational – Wouldn’t it be amazing for his JustGiving Page to reach £5,000 by next week.

Read all of Neil’s blogs on his Website.