Networking mixer offers chance to learn more about benefits of good SEO

Callum shares details of these upcoming events. Ed

This Thursday (25th Jan) brings an opportunity for local marketers, creatives and business owners to come together at the Blacksheep Bar in Ryde (in partnership with Wight Digital on Meetup).

The event is a ‘networking mixer’ with opportunities to mingle, as well as group activities including ‘How to create an awesome Web page’.

Real world experience

Get your SEO and content writing hats on as you create a fictional Web page for an event. Learn about page structure and how it impacts readability and the role of page headers for SEO purposes.

Dayna O’Brien, social media specialist from Unicorn will chat about social media best practice, content ideas and her new venture at the Lavender Farm, The Hungry Bear.

Join us on 25 January from 7pm. We’ll be in the bar area. Event is free to attend.

March Skill Exchange

Come along to the next skill exchange on Thursday 29 March (18:30–21:00) at No.64 in Ryde. Event content and schedule to be announced soon.

The Skill Exchange is an informal workshop type event where marketers from all over the Isle of Wight come together to learn new strategies to implement in their business or for clients.

The event is free to attend. Three marketers speak at each event on different topics with a question and answer session after each exchange.

There will also be an opportunity to network as well after the event.

Image: ujkakevin under CC BY 2.0