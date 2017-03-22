New CEO for Isle of Wight Society for the Blind

Estelle shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Society for the Blind. Ed

Following the retirement of the current CEO, Estelle Thomas, on 31st March 2017, the Trustees of the Isle of Wight Society for the Blind (IWSB) are pleased to announce that the new CEO, Miriam Tong, will be joining the Society on 3rd April 2017.

Chairman of IWSB, Paul Rutherford said,

“Estelle has been a good figurehead for the Society during her four years as CEO and has taken the organisation through huge changes. “Whilst we are sad to see her retire, we welcome Miriam who also has many years of working in the Voluntary Sector and we are sure that she will build on the foundations that Estelle has laid down.”

Outgoing CEO, Estelle Thomas said,

“It has been a privilege to have served as leader for this wonderful organisation and I thank the Trustees, staff, volunteers and the sight impaired community on the Isle of Wight for their support during my four years with the organisation as well as their kind comments on my retirement. “I know that Miriam has a wealth of experience which will be put to good use at IWSB.”

Image: © A breath of spring by Maria Yule