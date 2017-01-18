New chair appointed to Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group

This in from the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group. Ed
The Isle of Wight (IW) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announces the appointment of new Chair, Dr Michele Legg, who takes on the role from Dr John Rivers who finishes his term of office on 31 March, 2017.
Helen Shields, IW CCG Chief Officer and the whole CCG team thanks John who was elected to the CCG Clinical Executive in 2010 and appointed Chair in 2011.
Recently retired GP
John recently retired as an Island GP and has been involved in many areas of health care development including diabetes services and GP out of hours services and is Deputy Chair of the Health & Wellbeing Board and Chair of the My Life a Full Life Board.
Dr John Rivers commented on his successor,
“Michele has been working on the Island as a GP for 13 years and has been Clinical Lead for the CCG since 2011 giving her a good understanding of patient needs and awareness of the health care challenges on the Island.”
Grew up on the Island
Michele, a GP at Tower House Ryde, currently the Dementia/Older People CCG Clinical Lead, will be working with John until the end of March to provide a smooth transition. Michele will continue her GP responsibilities in parallel to the new role as CCG Chair.
Michele grew up on the Island and studied at UCL and Middlesex Medical School (BSc Neuroscience, MBBS, Medical) starting her medical career as a hospital doctor on the mainland. In 2004, she returned to the Island with her family to live and work as a GP.
Special interest in Dementia/Older People’s health
Involved in all aspects of healthcare with strong ties with the voluntary sector, Michele has a special interest in Dementia/Older People’s health and championed many initiatives including developing Ryde as a dementia friendly town.
Michele who lives with her partner, also a GP, and their two teenage boys stated,
“Being Chair of the CCG, I will be able to take an active role in developing excellent health and care for Island residents.”
rosignol16
18.Jan.2017 9:46am
18 January 2017
Thank you very much for giving us news of Dr Legg being named as the Chair elect of the Isle of Wight CCG.
Might I point out that Dr Legg is a Director of 4 incorporated bodies according to Companies House:
Michele Deanna LEGG
AGE CONCERN ISLE OF WIGHT (06057797)
ONE WIGHT HEALTH LIMITED (09307159)
ISLAND CLINICAL ACADEMIC SERVICE LTD (09260667)
RYDE SCHOOL (00432077)
Victor Meldrew
18.Jan.2017 10:11am
Your point being?
Victor Meldrew
18.Jan.2017 10:18am
A little further “digging” would have shown 2 are the medical practices where she works and the other 2 are registered charities. Just a little clarity for you,
rossignol16
18.Jan.2017 11:35am
Conflicts of interest management in the NHS
Victor Meldrew
18.Jan.2017 6:07pm
CCG commissions from NHS and other providers and does not manage it.Perhaps a study of the structure might reassure you as to governance and probity.
http://www.nhs.uk/nhsengland/thenhs/about/pages/nhsstructure.aspx