New chair appointed to Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group

The Isle of Wight (IW) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announces the appointment of new Chair, Dr Michele Legg, who takes on the role from Dr John Rivers who finishes his term of office on 31 March, 2017.

Helen Shields, IW CCG Chief Officer and the whole CCG team thanks John who was elected to the CCG Clinical Executive in 2010 and appointed Chair in 2011.

Recently retired GP

John recently retired as an Island GP and has been involved in many areas of health care development including diabetes services and GP out of hours services and is Deputy Chair of the Health & Wellbeing Board and Chair of the My Life a Full Life Board.

Dr John Rivers commented on his successor,

“Michele has been working on the Island as a GP for 13 years and has been Clinical Lead for the CCG since 2011 giving her a good understanding of patient needs and awareness of the health care challenges on the Island.”

Grew up on the Island

Michele, a GP at Tower House Ryde, currently the Dementia/Older People CCG Clinical Lead, will be working with John until the end of March to provide a smooth transition. Michele will continue her GP responsibilities in parallel to the new role as CCG Chair.

Michele grew up on the Island and studied at UCL and Middlesex Medical School (BSc Neuroscience, MBBS, Medical) starting her medical career as a hospital doctor on the mainland. In 2004, she returned to the Island with her family to live and work as a GP.

Special interest in Dementia/Older People’s health

Involved in all aspects of healthcare with strong ties with the voluntary sector, Michele has a special interest in Dementia/Older People’s health and championed many initiatives including developing Ryde as a dementia friendly town.

Michele who lives with her partner, also a GP, and their two teenage boys stated,

“Being Chair of the CCG, I will be able to take an active role in developing excellent health and care for Island residents.”

