New clergy for Sandown Bay area

Neil shares this latest news from the Diocese of Portsmouth. Ed

A brand new team of three clergy will take charge of six Church of England parishes around Sandown Bay on the Isle of Wight.

The new team will be given the freedom to create a new vision for ministry and mission in the area.

The Rev Mark Williams, who is currently curate at St Mary’s Church, Portchester, will become priest-in-charge of St Paul’s, Shanklin, and Christ Church, Sandown. He felt called by God to the area more than a year ago. He will be licensed by the Bishop of Portsmouth on August 20.

He said:

“I actually preached in Christ Church on Vocations Sunday in May 2016. I was by myself in church beforehand and a quiet voice said that this was the place I should be. I had a sense that this was where I was called to be, but I was still only a second-year curate. But by the time the job was advertised, I was coming towards the end of my curacy. “It will be the start of a new season at St Paul’s and Christ Church, and we need to discern where God is leading us. Of course I want to get to know the parishes first. And it will be good to work as part of a team – it’s about learning to worship God in our different traditions, and recognising each other’s gifts.”

Father David Lawrence-March, who is currently chaplain at Ardingly College in Haywards Heath, will become priest-in-charge of St Saviour-on-the-Cliff, Shanklin, and Church of the Good Shepherd, Lake.

He had never been to the Isle of Wight before May, but is moving there ahead of his licensing by the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Christopher Foster, and the Bishop of Richborough, the Rt Rev Norman Banks, on Monday (July 17). The service will happen at St Saviour-on-the-Cliff in Shanklin.

Fr David said:

“Of course, there is an element of trepidation, not least as it will entail a move back in parochial ministry after 25 years of chaplaincy in a variety of schools in both the maintained and independent sectors. “The warmth of welcome I have already received from the diocese and parishioners in both parishes, and above all the prayerful support that has been forthcoming from so many quarters convinces me that the hand of God is at work. “I look forward enormously, not only to the challenges ahead, but also to getting to know the people and clergy of the diocese, and ask for your prayers for all of us at the Good Shepherd and St Saviour’s.”

And they will be joined by the Rev Terry Wilke as priest-in-charge of St Blasius, Shanklin, and St John, Sandown. Terry is currently chaplain at Diocesan College in Cape Town, South Africa. He was born and brought up in Soweto and served in the South African Navy, and then trained and worked as a teacher.

He trained for ordination under Bishop Desmond Tutu and then ran a parish as a non-stipendary priest while also running a psychology practice. He has been married to Rosemary for 34 years and then have three children.

He said:

“I have been in school ministry for the past eight years and have realised that I am a pastor at heart. I look forward to becoming rooted in the island communities that I have been asked to become a part of and to get to know the people of both churches. “I hope to offer the communities I serve a time of quiet growth, a deeper sense of the Lord working in their lives and a sense knowing that each person is loved, cared for and is welcomed as a person into the community of the church.”

The Archdeacon of the Isle of Wight, the Ven Peter Sutton, said: