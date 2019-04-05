New drop-in advice session for Upper Ventnor

Tony shares details of this new service. Ed

From Thursday 18th April a new advice surgery will be opening at St. Margaret’s Hall in Lowtherville Road, Upper Ventnor.

The joint initiative from Southern Housing Group, POA Learning and Ventnor Town Council is designed to improve access to advice and guidance for residents.

Weekly sessions

The sessions will take place every Thursday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Other agencies, including the CAB and Footprint Trust will be attending future sessions.

This is a general advice session and Julie Harrison from Southern Housing will be available to assist with money issues, debt and benefits.

Help with computers and employability skills

Dave Logan from POA Learning will be able to provide adult education, help with computers and employability skills.

The hall will be wi-fi enabled and there will be lap tops available for people to work on. Free tea and coffee will be provided.

Meredith: Hope other agencies will join this important project

Mark Meredith of Southern Housing Group said,

“We are pleased to support this initiative as we recognise that the community in Upper Ventnor is at a disadvantage in accessing advice and employment support. “We have seen the benefits of joint work between advice agencies in other parts of the Isle of Wight and we hope that other agencies will join with us in this important project.”

For more information please contact Dave Logan, POA Learning -dave.logan@poalearning.org.uk (01983 532769)

Image: sonofgroucho under CC BY 2.0