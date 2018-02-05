New drop-in cafe for young people in Ryde now launched

Tim Wakeley shares this latest news. Ed

Ryde Town Council have been working hard in recent months to set up a brand new ‘Internet style youth café’ on Ryde High Street.

A team of youth workers have been employed and the premises for ‘Network Ryde’, at 147 the High Street have been fully equipped to provide a state of the art facility for young people.

‘Network Ryde’ is now open for business every weekday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm as a drop-in centre for young people.

A ever-widening programme of opportunities

In addition to the afternoon openings at 147 there will be evening sessions for games and an ever-widening programme of opportunities which may include homework clubs, sessions on moving from school to work, as well as access to specialist agencies which can include sexual health, alcohol and substance misuse and ways to protect yourself from Internet abuse.

Support for DofE

Network Ryde will also provide an ‘Open Award Centre’ for the Duke of Edinburghs’s Award.

This means that any young person who wishes to pursue the DofE Award will be welcome and supported through the programme.

Working with partners

Not all the activities and opportunities will be delivered at 147, as Network Ryde will be working with other partner agencies to deliver a range of programmes.

One of these early initiatives is with the Waterside Trust Swimming Pool where water-based activities take place on Wednesday evenings, free of charge. Once the warmer weather arrives other water based and beach activities will take over.

To keep up to date with what is on offer follow @NetworkRyde on Facebook

and Twitter or just phone: 300128.

The thinking behind Network Ryde

Network Ryde has come about because of the deep concern for the well-being of young people felt by Ryde Town Council ever since the demise of the IW Council Youth Centre at the top of Well Street and the more recent loss of the ice rink at Ryde Arena.

Working with the help and support of a number of partner agencies, local people and shops and in consultation with young people (through Ryde Academy) Ryde Town Council believes it has in place a facility that is readily accessible to young people, is well resourced and led by a team of enthusiastic and skilled youth workers.

Mayor Henry Adams has said,

“I am proud that, once again, Ryde is at the forefront of developing an innovative and worthwhile initiative in response to a long established need in the community.”

Location map

View the location of this story in Ryde, England, United Kingdom.