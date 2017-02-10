New Executive Director for the Isle of Wight Youth Trust

Felicity shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

Mairead Healy has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, serving children and young people across the Island are facing emotional difficulties.

The Youth Trust delivers one to one counselling to children and young people from their headquarters in Newport as well as in GP surgeries and schools across the Isle of Wight.

Mairead, previously the Chief Executive of an Irish youth Charity based in Dublin said she was looking forward to building on work of the previous Director, Eileen Monks, OBE,

“I am delighted to be joining the fantastic team at the Youth Trust, which has been serving young people across the Island for more than 30 years. The numbers of clients we see are growing year on year, with approximately 4,000 appointments offered in the past year alone. “I hope to build upon the hard work of my predecessor, Eileen Monks OBE, who has been involved with the Youth Trust for 29 years and has been the Director for the past 16 years. “Eileen has been a powerful force in the community, ensuring the needs of the Island’s young people have been met and providing a lifeline to our most vulnerable children and young people. She has led with incredible dedication, passion and commitment without which the Youth Trust would not be what it is today.”

