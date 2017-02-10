New Executive Director for the Isle of Wight Youth Trust

Felicity shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed
Mairead Healy has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, serving children and young people across the Island are facing emotional difficulties.
The Youth Trust delivers one to one counselling to children and young people from their headquarters in Newport as well as in GP surgeries and schools across the Isle of Wight.
Mairead, previously the Chief Executive of an Irish youth Charity based in Dublin said she was looking forward to building on work of the previous Director, Eileen Monks, OBE,
“I am delighted to be joining the fantastic team at the Youth Trust, which has been serving young people across the Island for more than 30 years. The numbers of clients we see are growing year on year, with approximately 4,000 appointments offered in the past year alone.
“I hope to build upon the hard work of my predecessor, Eileen Monks OBE, who has been involved with the Youth Trust for 29 years and has been the Director for the past 16 years.
“Eileen has been a powerful force in the community, ensuring the needs of the Island’s young people have been met and providing a lifeline to our most vulnerable children and young people. She has led with incredible dedication, passion and commitment without which the Youth Trust would not be what it is today.”
She further added,
“I am joining at an exciting time but also a challenging time from a financial point of view. With our numbers increasing each year, our ability to continually raise funds is key to our ability to deliver such a high quality service. It’s essential that our service remains easy to access for children and young people facing difficulties and a big part of that is making sure it remains free to user.
“Currently, we’re able to do this thanks to the generosity and support of businesses and individuals from across the Island. I hope that Eileen’s legacy of immense community support can continue and I encourage anyone who is able to help to get in touch.”
Friday, 10th February, 2017 8:51am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eZl
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓