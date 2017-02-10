Talks between villages and bus company break down

Cllr Jon Young shares this latest news from Chale, Chillerton & Gatcombe, and Niton & Whitwell parish councils. Ed
Talks aimed at saving a rural bus service have broken down after Southern Vectis declined to start discussions on a financial package to reinstate the hourly summer service.
Chale, Chillerton & Gatcombe, and Niton & Whitwell parish councils, who help to fund the Route 6 winter timetable, were angered when SV announced at the end of last month that just five return trips a day will run between Newport, the villages and Ventnor – similar to the winter frequency.
Talks break down
At a meeting hosted by the Isle of Wight Council, SV presented figures which they said showed that passenger numbers do not justify reverting to the hourly summer service which Route 6 has enjoyed for many years.
Instead, one extra one-way journey may be added, leaving Newport for Whitwell in the early afternoon.
Dismayed by bus company’s actions
The chairs of the three parish councils – Chale’s Ron Groves, Gillian Belben from Chillerton & Gatcombe and Jon Boileau Goad of Niton & Whitwell – said after the meeting,
“It was as though the new management at SV were unaware of the financial support we’ve been giving the service, and we only learned of their plans through third parties.
“We registered our dismay at that, but we now need to look to the future. We certainly haven’t given up on community transport and there are other options we’ll be looking at. Our people need to get around the Island, and we fully intend to make sure that they can.
“We have a high proportion of pass-holders on this route – disabled as well as elderly – who are suffering quite severe hardship and expense as a result of the present skeleton service.”
Robert Jones
10.Feb.2017 7:32am
For anyone who thinks privatization is a good thing – and of course bus travel was privatized a good few years ago – here’s what happens. A service is maintained at the outset, and then gradually whittled away until its users are worse off at the end of it than they ever were before. We’re going BACKWARDS in this country, for goodness’ sake – and especially on the island, where first they took our train service, and now they’re throttling the buses.
Travel between our towns and villages is an essential service for those who don’t maintain a car: essential if you need to get to hospital, dentist, optician, vital for island businesses and social inclusion – and this cut, and others which will follow, of course makes complete and utter nonsense of the moves to get people to leave their cars at home if they have them, and stop clogging the roads. Get on a bicycle – from Niton Undercliff to Newport? As it happens, I can’t ride a bike anyway, but even if I could I wouldn’t find that a realistic option, even if I were forty years younger.
Cross-subsidy of routes can only happen now with local government support – and the principal authority has nothing to support them with, while the parish and town councils are just rebuffed by Southern Vectis’s new and arrogant management. The more that’s privatized, the worse service gets – that’s particularly true in transport, but it applies across the board.
Don’t expect anything to get better under this government or any other that thinks like it; do expect to see your society become a gradually meaner, narrower one, with services you valued held in contempt by the new providers whose only consideration and concern is the dividend they pay their shareholders. Public benefit? It means NOTHING to them.
Steephill Jack
10.Feb.2017 7:59am
IW Council has just been given £1.3m by Dept of Transport to set up the IW Access Fund for Sustainable Travel. Maybe someone could dip into that to fund our rural bus services ?
Have Blackgang Chine offered to help ? They get a lot of tourist trade from the No 6 bus.
m coakley
10.Feb.2017 9:33am
The way I read the grant of £1.3 million, it could not be used for any other than purely setting up a plan for sustainable travel and not for actual sustainable travel. Perhaps someone could enlighten me.
Richard
10.Feb.2017 11:36am
The 1.3 million grant will be wasted on consultants then there will be no money left to act on the plans that come out of it rural bus services are a perfect thing for part of the grant to be spent on but this idea makes sense so the council won’t go with it. Blackgang chine should contribute to the service as it is the only regular service that serves there attraction during the summer bringing in plenty of money to them also look into getting funds from the wightbid system from visit Isle of Wight as to my understanding this was set up to support Isle of Wight tourism
Colin
10.Feb.2017 12:11pm
Was it not this service that attracted complaints last summer that some buses were full and poeple could not get on?
I understand that a representative from Blackgang Chine has been attending the local meetings. You would need to ask the parish secretary/clerk. I can’t quite understand the logic behind asking for a contribution from them though. Does any other organisation get asked to contribute towards the buses that bring passengers their way? Is not the fact that some people may pay to use the bus to get there not enough? Of course, there is always the possibility of them running their own shuttle bus from Newport cutting out SV altogether.
Although the priorities should be the regular users maybe a compromise would be to put on the summer service just for the main six week holidays.