New Head of School confirmed for The Bay CE

Kate Whiting shares this latest news on behalf of The Bay CE School. Ed

The Governing Board of the Cornerstone Federation are delighted to confirm that following a recent recruitment and rigorous selection process Mrs Teresa Westcott-Hayes has been officially appointed as Head of School at The Bay CE School, secondary site.

Leading school since February

Mrs Westcott-Hayes, Associate Headteacher has been leading the school since February 2019 following the departure of Mr Nick Cousins and has been part of the Cornerstone Federation since September 2018.

Mrs Westcott-Hayes brings a wealth of experience in leadership having spent a number of years at secondary schools in Hampshire which have undergone intensive change and have made remarkable progress.

Oversaw ‘Special Measures’ to ‘Good’

Havant Academy’s journey from ‘Special Measures’ to ‘Good’; moving the school from being the second worst performing school in England in 2010 to winning the National Outstanding Progress Award in 2016, provided her with valuable leadership experience that will be fundamental in the continuing improvement journey at The Bay CE School.

Before joining The Bay CE School, Teresa worked as the Senior Deputy Headteacher at The Hamble School which achieved a judgement of ‘Outstanding’ for Leadership and Management, a result of a true team effort which transformed both the culture and the outcomes for the students and the community.

Oversaw one of top performing schools

In 2018, The Hamble School achieved a set of GCSE results that saw them become one of the top performing schools in the County.

In 2018, Mrs Westcott-Hayes also won the ‘Education Leadership’ category at the Hampshire Education Awards. Teresa received the award for her leadership skills and contribution to the progress made at Hamble School.

Thrilled to appoint Mrs Westcott-Hayes

Executive Headteacher, Mr Duncan Mills commented,

“I am absolutely thrilled to appoint Mrs Westcott-Hayes as Head of School (Secondary), and I have every confidence that she will lead the school in achieving the very best possible outcomes of all our students.”

A special place to be

Mrs Westcott-Hayes commented,

“The Bay CE School is a special place to be. The passion for this school and this community is infectious. Being appointed, as the Head on the secondary site is a privilege, I get to work alongside the most dedicated students, parents/carers and staff. This community fought for our school for a reason; it is now the time to continue to work together to transform the educational offer within our local community. “I have seen first-hand how bringing a group of people together and leading them towards a common goal can have a hugely positive impact. Alongside Duncan Mills and the Governing Board, I am committed to leading The Bay CE School into a position where everyone in our community excels. “Finally, Headship is a team game; having been with our staff and students since September, I am confident that we have the right team to drive the school forward so that all students receive a consistently outstanding level of academic and cultural education, where aspirations are high and where effort, as well as outcomes, are celebrated.”

The Bay CE School is part of the Cornerstone Federation which also includes Niton Primary School.