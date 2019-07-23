New home and phone number for mental health drop-in centre

Isle of Wight NHS Trust share this latest news. Ed

A drop-in service for people who need support during a mental health crisis is set to have a new home and new phone number.

From Friday (26 July) the Isle of Wight Mental Health Safe Haven, run by charity Two Saints, will be based in the Wellbeing Centre, 7 High Street, Newport.

Carson: A welcoming and calm environment

Hannah Carson, team leader for the safe haven service on the Island, said:

“We are excited about the move as our new home is in a more central location that will be easier for more people to access. “We have worked hard to make this a welcoming and calm environment for anyone who comes in to see us – and most importantly provide a safe space where people can receive mental health support. “Our location also makes it easier for us to work with other organisations and stakeholders so we can signpost and refer people on to the most appropriate service to help them.”

Evenings and weekends

The safe haven is open from 5pm to 10pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 10pm on weekends and Bank Holidays, for adults aged 18 and over on the Island.

Hannah added:

“Evenings and weekends can be the most difficult times for people dealing with a mental health crisis as a lot of services are closed. “That’s why we offer our support during the evenings and weekends – we want to support people through a crisis so they can remain at home and reduce admissions to A&E. “We offer people one-to-one help and work with them to provide tailored support.”

The service’s new number is 01983 520168.

Improving mental health services

This move is the first step in improving the way mental health services are delivered on the Island.

The NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Isle of Wight NHS Trust and Isle of Wight Council are beginning the process of implementing a new shift towards community-based mental health services.

This wider programme of transformation of mental health services also includes a partnership with the Isorropia Foundation.

Mosdell: Energy and commitment for change

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member responsible for Adult Social Care and Public Health, Isle of Wight Council, said: