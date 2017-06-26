New home for Ventnor Men in Sheds

More members are welcome to join Ventnor Men in Sheds as they move to new premises on the High Street.

Ventnor Mens Shed

David George shares news from Ventnor Men in Sheds. Ed

Ventnor Men in Sheds are on the move. From 4th July the group, formed in 2015, will be based at 149
High Street, Ventnor (opposite the Library).

The Men’s shed movement has its origins in Australia, where there are over 1,000 communal sheds.

More members welcome
Ventnor Shed Chairman Lester Slade said,

“We are an independent community group, run entirely by our ourselves with support from Ventnor Town Council. We’ve a well-equipped workshop and members can work on individual or group projects.

“Alternatively they can just drop in for a chat. We’ve around 30 members and look forward to welcoming more as our move enables us to broaden the range of our activities which are very much led by the membership.”

Membership is open to anyone over 18.

For more details email David at misventnor@gmail.com

Monday, 26th June, 2017 8:45am

By

1 Comment

  1. superman


    26.Jun.2017 11:32am

    Can I ask how Ventnor Town Council support this shed?

