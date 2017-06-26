New home for Ventnor Men in Sheds

David George shares news from Ventnor Men in Sheds. Ed

Ventnor Men in Sheds are on the move. From 4th July the group, formed in 2015, will be based at 149

High Street, Ventnor (opposite the Library).

The Men’s shed movement has its origins in Australia, where there are over 1,000 communal sheds.

More members welcome

Ventnor Shed Chairman Lester Slade said,

“We are an independent community group, run entirely by our ourselves with support from Ventnor Town Council. We’ve a well-equipped workshop and members can work on individual or group projects. “Alternatively they can just drop in for a chat. We’ve around 30 members and look forward to welcoming more as our move enables us to broaden the range of our activities which are very much led by the membership.”

Membership is open to anyone over 18.

For more details email David at misventnor@gmail.com

