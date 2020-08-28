New infusion suite at St Mary’s to help those with chronic long term health conditions

A new service to help people manage chronic long term health conditions is up and running at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The new Infusion Suite provides intravenous therapy (IV), which is medication given directly into the vein to help manage conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis without having to be admitted to hospital.

Changes due to Covid

Previously people attended Laidlaw Rehabilitation Unit for infusions but more recently, in response to Covid-19, infusions have been carried out by the Rheumatology team at St. Mary’s Hospital or by the Out-Patient and Home Parenteral Infusion Therapy (OHPiT) team at East Cowes Health Centre.

Cuthbert: Speeding up waiting times

Charlise Cuthbert, Associate Director of Medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital said:

“We are really pleased to welcome patients needing chronic condition management back to St. Mary’s Hospital. “The new facility will not only enable the OPHiT team to see more people in the community that require IV antibiotics, which will mean quicker appointment times for them, but it will also speed up the waiting time for those with chronic conditions and ensure effective condition management all round.”

French: “Really good news for patients”

Richard French is the Clinical Lead for the new Infusion Service. Richard said:

“Having a dedicated Infusion Suite will improve the experience for our chronic condition patients needing IV therapy. The new service opened a few weeks ago and is providing infusions for patients from a range of specialities with chronic long term conditions. “It’s really good news for our patients. Returning to a central location at the hospital in Newport will support integrated and joined up care resulting in better outcomes for people. And it is an exciting time for us moving forward as the service looks to develop and evolve. We are working to be able to coordinate IV therapy with clinic appointments which will make it much more convenient for our patients. “I would really like to thank the OHPiT service and the Rheumatology clinical nurse specialists for their support in getting this service up and running.”

Other services

People are able to come to the suite and have their bloods taken, if required, as well as their vital signs monitored and receive their IV medication; all within an outpatient environment. The length of each appointment will depend on the medication required.

Debra from Shanklin recently used the new Infusion service. Debra said:

“I would like to compliment the very kind and caring staff that attended to me. I have an infusion once a year and I’m prone to fainting during it, but I feel due to the extra special care I have received this year it did not happen and I’m very grateful to the staff involved.”

People who could benefit from IV therapy are referred to the service by either a hospital Consultant or a GP. The Infusion Service is located in the Main Outpatients Department.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS in their own words. Ed