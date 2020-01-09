New Isle of Wight bereavement group launching this month

A new weekly bereavement support and friendship group is launching in Cowes later this month to support anyone from across the Isle of Wight who has been bereaved recently or over the years.

The Butterflies Bereavement Support on the Isle of Wight launches on the 22nd January at The Watch Barn Coffee Shop in Bath Street, Cowes and all are welcome to attend.

The group will meet weekly on Wednesday mornings between 10.30 – 12noon.

There will be volunteer listeners present at each session and useful resources and information for bereaved people

Meet the founder

The founder of Butterflies, Paul Burrows-Gibson, will be at the opening event, and says he’s looking forward to meeting those attending and providing support to bereaved people as well as talking more about the Butterflies Bereavement Charity and its work.

Find out more about by visiting their Website.

Image: Boudewijn Huysmans under CC BY 2.0