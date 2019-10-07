New Isle of Wight mental health service for young people launches

Leading local youth charity, No Limits has won funding for a new out-of-hours mental health support service on the Isle of Wight for young people aged 11-17 who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

The new project, Space 4U, will enable young people on the Island to access instant emotional and practical support with their mental health, providing them with the tools and techniques to make positive changes.

Weekly open-access evening sessions

The service, which is being funded by the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, will run two weekly open-access evening sessions, which will include activities such as arts and crafts, mindfulness, games, coping techniques as well as access to one-to-one support.

Pettifer: Aiming to make a positive difference

Natalie Pettifer, Space 4U’s project lead, said

“We feel really privileged to have the opportunity to deliver this incredibly important pilot project to the young people of the Isle of Wight. “Just being there for someone when they really need someone to turn to can make such a positive difference. “We are looking forward to welcoming and working with young people to help them navigate the path back to more positive mental health and wellbeing.”

Find out more

Space 4U will run every Monday and Wednesday evening from 6-8:30pm.

To find out details of the group locations or to get in touch, phone 02380 224 224, email enquiries@nolimitshelp.org.uk or visit the Space 4U Website.

Jess Brimble shares this above news on behalf of the No Limits charity. Ed

Image: Jessica Tam under CC BY 2.0