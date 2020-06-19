New Isle of Wight service supports children and adults with autism during Covid-19

A new service to support children and adults with autism during the current Covid–19 pandemic launched this week.

The Isle of Wight Autism Support Hub will provide support to children and adults who may be feeling isolated or overwhelmed as well as to their families and carers.

How to access support

It can be accessed through a number of ways including a peer support phone line, five days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday 4pm – 9pm and Tuesday and Thursdays 11am – 4pm).

The hub, which is provided by Autism Inclusion Matters (AIM) on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, can be contacted as follows:

Telephone: 07498 500607

Facebook: @aimisleofwight

Skype: Search IOW autism support hub

Email: [email protected]

Ainsworth: Helping people with autism understand what can sometimes be complex situations

Dr Chris Ainsworth, Deputy Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said,

“Individuals on the autism spectrum may be struggling more during this period in a number of different ways and it is, therefore, important we have in place even more support to help people through this pandemic. “We are therefore, delighted to have partnered with AIM to set up this support service, which among other things, will help people with autism understand what can sometimes be complex situations.”

Figgins: An important step to guide people through challenging times

Helen Figgins, Service Manager for Essential Community Services, Mental Health at the Trust added,

“There had been feedback that more support was needed on the Island for those who are struggling, more so during the pandemic. “Setting up this service is an important step in ensuring we can further guide people through these challenging times.”

Collins: If you are not sure if we can help, let us try

Speaking on behalf of AIM, Claire Collins encouraged people with autism on the Island to make use of the new service.

“We talk to people who are very anxious or worried, people who may be lonely and just want a chat, people who need help with daily life, people who are frustrated and need someone to listen, but most of all we want to share our experience with anybody that might benefit. If you are not sure if we can help, let us try.”

The Isle of Wight Autism Support Hub will initially run for a three month period and will be reviewed thereafter to decide on whether there will be a need for it run longer.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Ed