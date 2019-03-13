New life for empty former gift shop?

An empty Ventnor shop front could be transformed into a tearoom, if plans are approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

Previously a gift shop, 66 Ventnor High Street owner, Lisa Ellis, has put in an application to change the use of the building to a tearoom, including listed building consent.

What’s on offer

The tearoom will have ten to 15 tables and will serve hot and cold beverages, sandwiches, cakes and scones, salads, jacket potatoes and pies.

A servery will be installed, but cooking will be limited to reheating in a microwave.

An accessible unisex WC will be provided at the rear of the ground floor.

The tearoom would be open from 10.30am to 7pm, seven days a week, although it could possibly be closed on Mondays.

New jobs

The tearoom will create one full-time, and three part-time jobs, plus assistance from students at the weekends as required.

The proposals would not result in any significant change to the character or appearance of the existing building.

The application said:

“The proposed change of use will contribute to the economic growth in this part of Ventnor by bringing empty commercial premises back into use.”

The plans are available for comment until 5th April. See the plans on the iWight Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Toa Heftiba under CC BY 2.0