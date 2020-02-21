New loos and restaurant with terrace overlooking Sandown’s beach planned

A busy stretch of Isle of Wight seafront could see a new restaurant and public toilets if planning permission is granted.

Sandown seafront could be given a new lease of life as the Isle of Wight Council has submitted a planning application, to itself, to partially tear down the public toilets and make way for a new retail unit, Ocean Bay Beach Shop, and cafe.

It is also thought five full-time and ten part-time jobs could be created with the development.

Eastern Bay Regeneration Plan

The plans to rejuvenate and completely renovate the toilets are part of the council’s Eastern Bay Regeneration Plan.

A separate set of unisex public toilets, with changing facilities, will be built to the side of the new commercial property where food kiosk, Only Foods and Sauces, used to stand.

Terrace overlooking the sandy beaches

The area, opposite the entrance to Sandown Pier, will include a terrace overlooking the sandy beaches for the new food and drink outlet.

In the design and access statement, the plans to rejuvenate the seafront are called an “opportunity to revitalise a critical urban space within the heart of Sandown.”

It also says it will create “a new functional space of simple yet high quality design that draws upon social and historical context”.

Comments on the application can be made until 13th March.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed