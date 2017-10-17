New Macmillan Cancer Support Citizens Advice case worker appointed on the Isle of Wight

Vicki Realff shares this latest news on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support. Ed

Macmillan Cancer Support has appointed Rebecca Hare as the new Citizens Advice case worker for the Isle of Wight. Prior to her appointment, Rebecca had been working as a volunteer for Citizens Advice specialising in employment and housing.

Her new role, funded by Macmillan, will focus on advising cancer patients and their families.

Rebecca says,

“We know that cancer patients can face a lot of money worries. As well as the cost of transport, often to the mainland, time off work can lead to financial pressures such as managing mortgages and other debt. “There are allowances and benefits we can access for people who qualify and Macmillan grants in appropriate cases too, so we are well placed to help people.”

Helping Island residents

In the year to July 2017, the Macmillan Citizens Advice case worker helped 228 Island residents, resulting in more than £531,000 of financial benefits to them.

In 2016, 65 people on the Island received Macmillan grants totalling £24,000, which helped recipients with things like additional heating costs, travel to appointments and clothing.

Return to the Island

Rebecca grew up on the Island and after a 20-year spell in London to qualify and then practice as an employment law solicitor, she and her young family moved back to the Isle of Wight in 2013.

Rebecca says,

“I love the Island and wanted to move back so my children can grow up here, just as I did. “I want to help cancer patients and their families make financial concerns one less worry when they are dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment. The key is to contact us early and the quickest way to get in touch is to call our county helpline on 0344 847 7727 where you will speak directly with one of our caseworkers. “As more and more people need our help, we are looking to establish more places on the Island where people can come to see us closer to their homes, making us even more accessible.”

Visit or call

Currently, Rebecca is available 9am – 2:30pm Monday – Thursday and is based in the Newport Citizens Advice office.

Cancer Nurse Specialists can refer directly to the service or people can get in touch by calling 0344 847 7727 Monday-Friday 9am – 1pm.

They also offer home visits to those unable to travel and can see people on the mainland too at the University Hospital Southampton and Queen Alexandra Hospital Portsmouth in the Macmillan Centres there, by appointment or drop-in subject to availability.

Image: © With kind permission of Lee Hodgson