New mental health service will ‘improve picture dramatically’

Mental health services were slammed by government inspectors at the latest inspection — but health bosses say the situation is improving.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors rated mental health services on the Island inadequate overall, although specialist community services for children and young people were found to be good.

Stevens: New service will ‘improve the picture dramatically’

Director of mental health and learning disabilities, Lesley Stevens, said a new mental health wellbeing service was being set up on the Island which improve the picture dramatically.

She said:

“We have identified the gaps and the service will help people make contact with all the organisations on the Island.”

The service will also run groups, encouraging people to take control of their own mental health:

“It will take the pressure of our community services so they have the resources to deal with people in crisis.”

Lilley: High level of anti-depressant prescriptions

However, Ryde East councillor, Michael Lilley, said more needed to be done by the council to coordinate services.

He said:

“If you focus on improving the mental wellbeing of residents you take out nearly 50 per cent of patients within the NHS who are regularly going to their GP surgeries. “If you get services right you will have a huge knock on effect. “Nearly 50 per cent of the medical bill for medicine on the NHS is for anti-depressants.”

Suicide prevention taskforce

Cllr Lilley led a suicide prevention taskforce last year, and is bringing the issue back before the council again next month.

He said:

“It is the council’s responsibility to sort this.”

Suicide prevention partnership board

A Public Health spokesperson at the Isle of Wight Council said:

“The council chairs a multi-agency suicide prevention partnership board that oversees the development and implementation of a comprehensive suicide prevention plan, in line with national guidance. “The plan focuses on preventing suicide in those people at higher risk from suicide – and is based on local data from a suicide audit undertaken in partnership with the coroner’s office. “It includes improving knowledge and understanding of suicide risk and at risk groups; delivering skills to deal with someone who is at risk of suicide and providing better support; bereavement support; and improved knowledge and data to ensure the plan meets the needs of Island residents.”

The following organisations offer free and confidential support over the phone:

Samaritans —116 123 24 hour support, every day of the year www.samaritans.org

Papyrus — 0800 068 41 41 Monday to Friday 10am to 10pm, weekends 2pm to 10pm, bank holidays 2pm to 10pm or Text 0778 620 9697 – prevention of young suicide www.papyrus-uk.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) — 0800 58 58 58, 5pm – midnight. Dedicated to preventing male suicide www.thecalmzone.net

