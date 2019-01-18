New more convenient location for those in need of help for psychosis

Jo shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

The Early Intervention Psychosis (EIP) service is moving to a more convenient location close to the centre of Newport town. The new premises in Orchard Street has been improved to ensure the accommodation and environment meets the needs of the people using the EIP service and the staff based there.

Treatable mental health condition

Psychosis is a treatable mental health condition that affects the mind and can change the way people think, feel and behave.

It can be difficult for people to distinguish between reality and the imagination and it commonly develops in adolescence and early adulthood.

The EIP service

The EIP team help assess, treat and support young people who are in the early stages of a psychotic illness.

Anyone between the age of 14 – 65 and are experiencing their first episodes of psychosis can refer themselves to the service, without having to go through a General Practitioner (GP).

The new location is convenient for people who want to walk in and have a chat with a member of the team in a safe and comfortable environment.

How to get in touch

If you wish to contact the EIP service you can do so via the same telephone number of 01983 552 555.

The service also accepts referrals from GPs, Schools, Supported Accommodation Schemes, Community Mental Health Services, and from family members of the person concerned. The service will be open Monday – Fridays, 9am – 5pm.

Manager: Seek help straight away

James Dawson, Service Manager, said,

“We have been working on relocating for some time now and we are very excited to have moved and be able to offer a friendly, easily accessible and safe environment to the people who need us. “We accept referrals via GP but we hope that people will now find it much easier to self-refer to us. It will be a real shift away from what people usually associate with mental health services.”

James continued:

“It is important to get help as soon as you have your first psychotic episode. It can be an alienating experience and scary for you and your family, but seeking help straight away means you access support to give you a much higher chance of recovery.”

Director: Service more accessible and responsive

Lesley Stevens, Director of Mental Health & Learning Disabilities added,