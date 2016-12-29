New novelty ride comes to Bonchurch, Isle of Wight (video)

There’s been a lot of sad news on the Isle of Wight of late, so we hope this will lift your spirits, even if just for a few moments.

The bench

A new novelty bench has been installed in Bonchurch. Set at a steep angle, those who choose to sit on it are guaranteed a cosy encounter with anyone else sitting on the bench.

Thrills and spills
For the full thrills, ride it by yourself.

Simply place yourself on the upper end of the bench – seconds later you’ll have had a ride of a lifetime as you reach the end of the slide/bench.

Head to Bonchurch
To take part on the novel ride simply head down to Shore Road, close to the public car park.

It’s free to ride too!

Our thanks to Gordon Payne for alerting us to the bench. After he sent some photos over (see below), we couldn’t resist testing it out ourselves.

Gordon’s gallery
Gordon shared these photos with us before Christmas when the bench was first installed. We love the fact he took a spirit level down to see just how steep the bench was.

The Bench
The Bench
The Bench

Image: © Gordon Payne

Location map
View the location of this story.

8 Comments

  1. Tinky


    29.Dec.2016 6:01pm

    Ha ha, gotta love the Isle of Wight. Creds for the video.

  2. Craig


    29.Dec.2016 6:03pm

    Surely whoever installed this bench must have sat on it after they’d finished to check it was all good?

    Beggars belief!

  3. Janet Scott


    29.Dec.2016 6:42pm

    Oh ! Sally, you must have had a lightbulb moment. It certainly lifted my spirits.
    That video was too daft for words. Thank you.

  4. yjc


    29.Dec.2016 7:24pm

    Bah humbug!

    Apologies – unfortunately this article doesn’t lift my spirits sadly it makes me despair even more.
    a) that it could have been left like that and thought it was okay and b) that probably more cost is involved to replace it somewhere else sensible.

    Can we not do anything right these days? Please don’t answer.

    Bah humbug!

  5. sally s


    29.Dec.2016 8:19pm

    Yjc, get yourself a book called’A Christmas carol’. You may sympathise with the main character.

  6. retired hack


    29.Dec.2016 8:28pm

    There’s another one just like it on the Shanklin cliff path, near the Hideaway cafe.

  7. Janet Scott


    29.Dec.2016 9:03pm

    Thank you to Gordon Payne for bringing this to the attention of OTW. Their SLANT on your subject is fun.
    To me, the walk up this hill is quite arduous so placing a seat at this point was a SENSIBLE idea. A NOVEL way of bumping into someone !

