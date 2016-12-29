A new novelty bench has been installed in Bonchurch. Set at a steep angle, those who choose to sit on it are guaranteed a cosy encounter with anyone else sitting on the bench.

Thrills and spills

For the full thrills, ride it by yourself.

Simply place yourself on the upper end of the bench – seconds later you’ll have had a ride of a lifetime as you reach the end of the slide/bench.

Head to Bonchurch

To take part on the novel ride simply head down to Shore Road, close to the public car park.

It’s free to ride too!

Our thanks to Gordon Payne for alerting us to the bench. After he sent some photos over (see below), we couldn’t resist testing it out ourselves.

Gordon’s gallery

Gordon shared these photos with us before Christmas when the bench was first installed. We love the fact he took a spirit level down to see just how steep the bench was.

Click on images to see larger versions







Image: © Gordon Payne

Location map

View the location of this story.