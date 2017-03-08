New opening times for waste sites could mean statutory duties are not met, say Indies

This in from Cllr Julia Baker-Smith on behalf of the Island Independents. Ed

This week, the Island Independents have raised serious concerns about the reduction in hours at Afton Marsh and Lynbottom waste disposal sites.

The Independents say that it is now probable that the Council has reached a point where the severe budget cuts made by the Conservatives will mean that the minimum statutory duties of the Waste Authority (IOW Council) are not going to be met.

Reasonably accessible at all reasonable times

According to the legislation, The Environmental Protection Act 1990, the facilities should be reasonably accessible and open for the deposit of waste at all reasonable times.

The Conservative Budget, set in February, proposed both the reduction in hours at the Waste disposal sites which limited opening from 9-4pm during the Winter months and at Afton, the reductions will see it open for just two days per week.

Leader of the Island Independents Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said:

“The Conservative government have cut a third of the Isle of Wight Council’s budget in the last five years. I firmly believe that this budget round has taken the cuts to vital services such as waste below their legal statutory minimum. The legislation with regard to the accessibility of waste sites is quite clear; that they be open at all reasonable times. “The Island Independents opposed this cut and indeed, demonstrated to the Conservatives that it was unnecessary as the Independents would have retained the service at its current levels in the alternative budget they presented. “The way statutory duties are defined is often a complex legal matter, but if minimum statutory levels are starting to fail on more visible services like waste, the fear is that they are also going to fail in other areas of service – such as care – as well. The very real risk is that these cuts are going to be challenged legally in the coming year.”

Cllr John Medland, Independent Councillor for Freshwater South added: