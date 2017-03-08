New opening times for waste sites could mean statutory duties are not met, say Indies

This in from Cllr Julia Baker-Smith on behalf of the Island Independents. Ed
This week, the Island Independents have raised serious concerns about the reduction in hours at Afton Marsh and Lynbottom waste disposal sites.
The Independents say that it is now probable that the Council has reached a point where the severe budget cuts made by the Conservatives will mean that the minimum statutory duties of the Waste Authority (IOW Council) are not going to be met.
Reasonably accessible at all reasonable times
According to the legislation, The Environmental Protection Act 1990, the facilities should be reasonably accessible and open for the deposit of waste at all reasonable times.
The Conservative Budget, set in February, proposed both the reduction in hours at the Waste disposal sites which limited opening from 9-4pm during the Winter months and at Afton, the reductions will see it open for just two days per week.
Leader of the Island Independents Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said:
“The Conservative government have cut a third of the Isle of Wight Council’s budget in the last five years. I firmly believe that this budget round has taken the cuts to vital services such as waste below their legal statutory minimum. The legislation with regard to the accessibility of waste sites is quite clear; that they be open at all reasonable times.
“The Island Independents opposed this cut and indeed, demonstrated to the Conservatives that it was unnecessary as the Independents would have retained the service at its current levels in the alternative budget they presented.
“The way statutory duties are defined is often a complex legal matter, but if minimum statutory levels are starting to fail on more visible services like waste, the fear is that they are also going to fail in other areas of service – such as care – as well. The very real risk is that these cuts are going to be challenged legally in the coming year.”
Cllr John Medland, Independent Councillor for Freshwater South added:
“Afton Marsh was open for three days a week, but to reduce it to two, in addition to reducing opening hours could not be considered anything like reasonable.
“The greater danger is that this measure will probably lead to an increase in fly tipping and the unacceptable effect that has on our community.”
Wednesday, 8th March, 2017 12:45pm
wightlad
8.Mar.2017 12:51pm
What about the reduced opening times which were made under the Indies’ control? The chutzpah is staggering.
Why
8.Mar.2017 12:53pm
All due to the austerity cuts of the conservative government!
pigwig
8.Mar.2017 1:16pm
No, I believe that the Indies were still carrying out their statutory duty. The point of this article is to highlight that further cuts to opening hours/days would mean not meeting statutory requirements…ie, the fat has already been cut from the bone.
peterj
8.Mar.2017 1:22pm
You have quite the skill for making ridiculous statements.
yjc
8.Mar.2017 1:43pm
I may be wrong but I was under the impression that the 25 year contract – IW Council with Amey – had been agreed and was in place – so why is it being changed?