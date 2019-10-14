New Patron for Sandown & Shanklin Independent Lifeboat

Philip shares this latest news on behalf of Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat. Ed

Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat are delighted to announce that Mrs Susie Sheldon JP, Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, has become Patron of our charity.

Her acceptance was received in May of this year, however it was agreed that she settle into her new role on the Island during the busy summer, prior to making this announcement.

Mark Birch, Operations Manager says:

“We are delighted that Mrs Sheldon accepted our Patron request and this is an important step for our lifesaving charity. “Mrs Sheldon also has some history with our Lifeboat station as she named our current lifeboat, The Dove II, in September 2011 which we know she very much enjoyed.”

Mrs Sheldon says,

“The Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat is an outstanding organisation and I would be pleased to be associated with it and give it any support I can. “I did indeed in my year as High Sherriff launch Dove II and was even (under strict supervision) allowed to drive it.”

We are very pleased to make this appointment public knowledge and extend a warm welcome to Mrs Sheldon.