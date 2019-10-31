New President for Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce

The Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new President earlier this month, following the sudden resignation of Peter Tomlinson.

At the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting on 11th October at the Garlic Farm, John Allen (pictured right) from Ventnor Self-Catering was sworn in as the Chamber’s new President.

Already known to many in the self-catering industry on the Isle of Wight and to Ventnorians, John is a director of Visit Isle of Wight and Isle of Wight Lottery.

Allen: We need to be there to help members adapt to new circumstances

John told OnTheWight,

“As a relative newcomer to business on the Island, I started here in 2007, it is a privilege to become President of the Chamber. “The last year has been one of realignment for the Chamber, becoming much more focused on its members under the leadership of our new CCEO Stephen Holroyd, and I’m looking to continue that drive which has to be the right way to go, as the Chamber is needed more than ever at this time. “Whatever happens with Brexit the business environment will change, and we need to be there to help members to adapt to the new circumstances. “I’m looking forward to meeting people from businesses large and small at our many networking events and training courses.”

Successful media career

He started a holiday letting business in Ventnor in 2007 following a successful media career spanning decades.

This included working as producer for a breakfast programme on LBC, as well as later becoming Programme Controller for LBC Newstalk. He worked in many areas of BBC radio over decades, latterly as part of the BBC English Region’s management team, involved in BBC Local Radio, regional television in England and a growing network of local Websites.

As well as running a holiday let business, John has been instrumental in running the Ventnor Winter Gardens over the last year.

Image: © Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce