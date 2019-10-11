New role for well-known community worker in Ryde

Ryde has a new community development worker. His name is Steve Johnson and his official title is Community Connector.

Steve’s job is to strengthen community services and facilities within the Ryde area and to offer some support to vulnerable and isolated residents.

Improving quality of life for local residents

He will work with local community organisations and groups to strengthen service provision and help people to access services by providing face-to-face support through group and occasionally on a one to one basis. The aim is not only to improve the quality of life for local residents, but also to reduce the need for referrals to higher level health and welfare services.

Steve is employed by Aspire Ryde, which provides a range of community services and activities from its Community Hub in Dover Street. He is based at the Hub and covers the whole of Ryde and Binstead. The post is jointly funded by Ryde Town Council and the Isle of Wight Council.

Aspire Ryde Chairman Will Sussman said,

“This appointment will help our town become a better and more resilient place to live and strengthen our community”

Johnson: “Great to be back in Ryde”

Steve is no stranger to Ryde. He was employed by the Isle of Wight Council working mainly in the town from 2015-2018.

Speaking at an informal ‘meet and greet’ event at Aspire on 12 September, Steve said,

“It’s great to be back in Ryde. It’s such a vibrant town with lots of active community groups.”

Lilley: Delighted with appointment

Ryde Mayor, Councillor Michael Lilley said,

“I am delighted that Steve has been appointed. We look forward to being able to work in partnership with Aspire and the Isle of Wight Council to respond to our community and their specific needs.”

You can contact Steve at Aspire or via his email steve@aspireryde.org.uk

News shared by Lisa on behalf of Ryde Town Council. Ed