New skills swap event for digital marketeers and creatives launches this week

Callum shares details about this free upcoming event. Ed

Desk Digital, a digital marketing agency on the Isle of Wight, is pleased to announce a brand new community event designed to help digital marketeers and creatives swap skills locally.

The Skill Exchange will launch at No.64 in Ryde on 30 November 2017 from 7pm.

Informal workshops

After the success of the Digital Solent Conference and launch of TechIslandUK, The Skill Exchange will offer informal workshops every quarter for digital marketeers and business owners and in return offer their knowledge at a future event.

The event will be hosted by three local marketeers with topics including branding, search engine optimisation and Facebook Live.

Sharing their skills

Freelance graphic designer, Will Darling will offer his expertise on branding and when to do it. With ten years experience in graphic design, Will has worked in London and on the Isle of Wight agency side. He now works freelance and has set up a new venture, EDM Tips, helping EDM producers mix better through online courses and tuition.

Project manager, Callum Murphy has eight year experience working in digital marketing client side for businesses including The Caravan and Motorhome Club and The National Museum of the Royal Navy. Callum will talk about adopting an ‘SEO first’ strategy and how to reduce bounce rate and dwell time on Websites.

Lyn Blackledge, founder of AllThingsNetworking will look at the use of Facebook Live and how business owners can market their products and services through video.

Networking opportunities

Delegates will have the opportunity to network with other digital marketeers, creatives and business owners.

Callum Murphy said:

“Since moving back to the Island nine months ago, I’ve been wanting to organise an event where digital marketeers can come together to learn new skills. “Over a barista-made coffee and a slice of cake, The Skill Exchange offers digital marketeers and business owners an opportunity to learn about the latest trends, technologies and strategies to enhance their business. What’s more, its absolutely free!”

For more information on the event and to register, visit Desk Digital’s Website.