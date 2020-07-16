New virtual eye service means faster monitoring for Isle of Wight eye patients

St Mary’s Hospital is now equipped with new and innovative technology, that will improve diagnosis of a patient’s eye disease.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Ophthalmology Department have a new Optos (ultra widefield retina) camera that will enable virtual clinic transformations and quality improvement.

New virtual eye service

It has been purchased by the Trust to provide patients with a new virtual eye service. The Optos camera will allow patients to be monitored in a faster time, without waiting room delays.

This will also improve diagnosis for eye patients. The consultations and further advice can be arranged and patients updated, without necessarily waiting to see the doctor on the same day.

Follow-up imaging can also be arranged, with further treatment plans advised remotely.

How it works

The camera captures a diagnostic photograph of the back of the eye (retina).

Almost 90% of the retina can now be viewed digitally, rather than 20 to 30% with standard eye cameras.

What can be monitored

Patients with retina disease may attend with macular degeneration, vein occlusions, diabetes, inherited eye disease, retinal detachment and retina laser indications.

Glaucoma will also be monitored using software to view optic nerves, in three dimensions.

No need to rely on others for transport

These patients may be able to drive “to and from” new virtual Optos clinic visits, without needing any transport from family and friends.

The new Optos camera will be imaging eyes, without ‘temporary blurring’ from (dilating) eye drops.

A Clinical Lead for Ophthalmology said:

“This is a very exciting period of growth and virtual clinic innovation at the hospitals eye department. “Our patient centred care is supported by the most advanced technologies and diagnostics available. “We are currently involved in innovative international research data (PINNACLE study) and a new retina study reviewing the impact of a common medication, on normal eye health. Our team was also involved in the first “virtual” World Ophthalmology Congress 2020, teaching other eye surgeons, in over 100 countries last month. “We are very proud of the excellent care received by our eye patients, before and throughout the pandemic. “This year’s extraordinary cataract surgery results, compared with national cataract data, highlights the quality of this successful team and eye department.”

