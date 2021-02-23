New virtual work experience programme for Isle of Wight employers and students

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and its Careers Hub are working together with Speakers for Schools to deliver Talent Pipeline, a new virtual work experience programme for employers and students in the Solent.

The Talent Pipeline

Talent Pipeline is the first collaborative programme of its kind in the region which enables employers to influence the future workforce by delivering meaningful and structured virtual work experience to young people.

Virtual work experience sessions will typically consist of employers giving students an overview of their industry, tips on interviews, applications, and also providing assignments for them to complete.

Training and support for employers

Employers that register for the programme will be given full training and be supported every step of the way by both the Solent LEP and Speakers for Schools under a planned and impactful programme.

This is a great opportunity for employers to meet and influence the young talent in the region which could potentially help their business in the future, and it’s also a fantastic way to support students who have missed out on valuable work experience during the Covid-19 pandemic to experience the world of work.

Opportunity for students who missed out

As well as this being a great opportunity for employers to meet the young talent out there which could potentially help their business, it’s also a fantastic way for students who have missed out on valuable work experience during the Covid-19 pandemic to experience mind-opening opportunities, virtually.

A spokesperson from the Solent LEP, said,

“We recognise that we have a responsibility to provide the south’s employers with opportunities to develop and build their future workforce’s skills, and the Talent Pipeline programme will allow them to do just that. This is a brilliant opportunity for any size organisation in the region to help young people to explore and develop skills within the Solent’s key sectors.”

Register for Webinar

Employers which would like to find out more information about the Talent Pipeline programme can register to attend the introduction Webinar on 4th March 2021.

This session will enable employers to find out how easily their organisation can help build its future skills by getting involved in virtual work experiences for young people across the Solent region.

Don’t miss the deadline to register

A spokesperson from Speakers for Schools, said,

“Our key aim for this programme is to ensure all young people have equal access to top career-preparing opportunities. Our partnership with the Solent LEP and its Careers Hub is key for us to play our role in ensuring that young people receive the best work experience opportunities despite the pandemic, and that Solent employers get the chance to help build their future talent pipeline.”

The Talent Pipeline programme will take place in May this year, but the deadline for employers to register is 15 March 2021, employers can register here.

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Solent LEP. Ed

Image: J. Kelly Brito under CC BY 2.0