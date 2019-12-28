New Year’s Day travel on Island Line Trains

Be aware of slight changes to the Island Line timetable on New Year’s Day

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

island line train at Sandown station

If you are planning to travel on Island Line trains on New Year’s Day, these train times for Island Line may be of help to you.

Trains will leave Shanklin at 15 minutes past each hour, starting at 07:15 upto and including the 21:15, then 22:30 final service to Ryde pier.

Departures from Ryde Pier are timetabled to leave at 45 minutes past each hour, last service is 23:15 from Ryde Pier to Ryde St John’s only.

Image: seattlecamera under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 28th December, 2019 10:13am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nnv

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Shanklin, Train, Unexpected

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*