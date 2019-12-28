New Year’s Day travel on Island Line Trains

If you are planning to travel on Island Line trains on New Year’s Day, these train times for Island Line may be of help to you.

Trains will leave Shanklin at 15 minutes past each hour, starting at 07:15 upto and including the 21:15, then 22:30 final service to Ryde pier.

Departures from Ryde Pier are timetabled to leave at 45 minutes past each hour, last service is 23:15 from Ryde Pier to Ryde St John’s only.

Image: seattlecamera under CC BY 2.0