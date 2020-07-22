Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council vote on plans for housing on Seaclose Park

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council has voted to oppose controversial plans to build more than 40 houses on Seaclose Park.

Not one council member opposed a motion by Cllr Mary Craven to ‘unreservedly oppose’ the plans drawn up by mainland consultants as part of the Newport Harbour Masterplan.

The Isle of Wight Council Cabinet is due to vote on the plan in September but is coming under huge pressure to remove the Seaclose housing element from the document.

Price: Community uniting against this awful proposal

The vote of Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council comes as a petition organised by Cllr Matt Price, whose ward includes Seaclose, has been signed by over 3,000 people. He said,

“I would like to thank Cllr Mary Craven for bringing forward this motion and to all those members who voted for it. It’s a fantastic endorsement of the campaign against this housing. “The community, young and old and irrespective of party politics, is uniting against this awful proposal. We are seeing local democracy in action and, in this spirit, we would urge the IW Council to think again about this unwanted, unnecessary and hugely damaging proposal.”

Matt said:

“I am really encouraged that the Newport community is making its voice known loud and clear. It is completely unacceptable to build houses at this location – a valuable greenfield space that provides such a much-loved local amenity.

Unreservedly opposes proposals

The resolution was:

“Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council unreservedly opposes proposals within the IW Councils draft Newport Harbour Masterplan to build housing on Seaclose Park. We recognise the importance of retaining green space in the town for our residents to enjoy.”

How councillors voted

Eleven members voted for, there were none against and two abstained. The proposal was from Cllr Mary Craven and seconded by Cllr Matt Price.

The voting was as follows:

Cllr Bundell- For

Cllr Smart- For

Cllr Lever- For

Cllr Craven- For

Cllr Price- For

Cllr Brodie- For

Cllr Ballington- For

Cllr Jones-Evans- For

Cllr Hastings- Abstained

Cllr Hollis- Abstained

Cllr Martin- For

Cllr Garrett- For

Cllr Coburn -For

Image: © Isle of Wight Council