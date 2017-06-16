Newport man charged over inappropriate touching of teenage boy

This in from the police. Ed

Officers investigating a report that a 14 year-old boy was inappropriately touched over his clothing by a man he did not know in Newport on Wednesday 14 June have charged a man as part of their enquiries.

The teenager was on St James Street at around 3:40pm when the assault happened.

A 36 year-old from Newport has been charged with two counts of sexual assault as part of this investigation and has been remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Friday 16 June.