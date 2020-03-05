Newport High Street to be closed for emergency water repairs

Isle of Wight council and Island Roads have issued a road closure notice for Newport High Street.
From 10pm tonight (Thursday) the road will be closed from a point 30metres east of Quay Street for a distance of 84 metres in a easterly direction.
This is to allow Southern Water to carryout emergency repairs to supply.
Diversions
The diversion will affect St James Street, Hunnycross Way, Newport Footpath 173, Riverway, Medina Way, Fairlee Link Road, Coppins Bridge, Snooks Hill and St Georges Way.
