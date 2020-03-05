Newport High Street to be closed for emergency water repairs

The road closure will be to allow Southern Water to carryout emergency repairs to supply

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closed sign

Isle of Wight council and Island Roads have issued a road closure notice for Newport High Street.

From 10pm tonight (Thursday) the road will be closed from a point 30metres east of Quay Street for a distance of 84 metres in a easterly direction.

This is to allow Southern Water to carryout emergency repairs to supply.

Diversions
The diversion will affect St James Street, Hunnycross Way, Newport Footpath 173, Riverway, Medina Way, Fairlee Link Road, Coppins Bridge, Snooks Hill and St Georges Way.

Thursday, 5th March, 2020 1:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nva

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...