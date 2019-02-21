Newport man arrested on suspicion of blackmail

Police confirm that a 43 year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of blackmail and an unauthorised act with intent to impair operation of or prevent/hinder access to a computer.
As part of an ongoing investigation into a report of harassment Police attended an address on Godric Road in Newport at 9:10pm on Tuesday 19th February.
The man has been released without charge, but remains under investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Thursday, 21st February, 2019 9:56am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mkx
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓