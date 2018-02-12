Newport man charged following knife point robbery

The 25 year-old of Carisbrooke Road in Newport has been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Hampshire police car

Police share this latest news, Ed

A 25 year-old man has been charged following a robbery in Newport on Friday (9th February) afternoon.

Police were called at 3.31pm to reports of a robbery incident at Central Convenience Store on St James Street.

A man was arrested and has subsequently been charged in connection with this incident.

The 25 year-old of Carisbrooke Road in Newport has been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Saturday 10th February.

Image: lodekka under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 12th February, 2018 11:45am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g27

Filed under: Central Wight, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*