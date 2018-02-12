Newport man charged following knife point robbery

Police share this latest news, Ed
A 25 year-old man has been charged following a robbery in Newport on Friday (9th February) afternoon.
Police were called at 3.31pm to reports of a robbery incident at Central Convenience Store on St James Street.
A man was arrested and has subsequently been charged in connection with this incident.
The 25 year-old of Carisbrooke Road in Newport has been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
He was remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Saturday 10th February.
Monday, 12th February, 2018 11:45am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g27
Filed under: Central Wight, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓