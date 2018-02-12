Newport man charged following knife point robbery

Police share this latest news, Ed

A 25 year-old man has been charged following a robbery in Newport on Friday (9th February) afternoon.

Police were called at 3.31pm to reports of a robbery incident at Central Convenience Store on St James Street.

A man was arrested and has subsequently been charged in connection with this incident.

The 25 year-old of Carisbrooke Road in Newport has been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Saturday 10th February.

Image: lodekka under CC BY 2.0