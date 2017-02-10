Newport Parish Council continue support for School Crossing Patrols

Danny shares this latest news from Newport Parish Council. Ed

Newport Parish Council has been providing interim funding for the two school crossing patrols at Cedar Hill and Carisbrooke Road/Wellington following the withdrawal of the service by the IW Council last September. During the budget setting process for 2017/18 the Parish Council were keen to continue the support for this valuable service.

The Chairman of Devolved Services Committee, Cllr Peter Whiteman said,

“I am very happy for NPC to maintain this essential service for Newport schools this year. I know from the parents who have contacted me, how very important it is to all of us to keep the children safe to and from school.”

Additional assistance

In addition to the two crossings already identified, the Parish Council were approached by Nine Acres Primary School for assistance.

The crossing had been funded in house for the last year but this would no longer be viable from September 2017.

Careful management of the precept

Cllr Geoff Lumley, as lead finance member for the Parish Council said,

“We are pleased to continue to support the crossings we took on last September and to now add the one for Nine Acres. “This would not be possible without careful management of the parish precept.”

Image: eepaul under CC BY 2.0