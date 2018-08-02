Take part in revival of ‘beating the bounds’ this bank holiday

Cllr Geoff Brodie shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

To celebrate and mark their tenth anniversary, over the Bank Holiday weekend of 25-27 August, Newport Parish Council will be reviving the historic tradition of ‘beating’ the parish boundaries.

This involved walking the boundaries to establish ‘ownership’ and dates from when people did not have easy access to maps and needed to pass on knowledge to future generations.

28 miles over three stages

The route is approximately 28 miles long and will be split into three stages – 12 miles on the Saturday and eight miles on the Sunday and Monday.

The last time this was done was by the former Newport Borough Council (abolished in 1974), with the last Mayor, Alderman Bert Chalmers leading the walk over a 1973 Bank Holiday.

This year the walk will lead by the Parish Council Chair, Cllr Geoff Brodie, accompanied by other Council members.

Brodie: All are encouraged to take part

Cllr Brodie said,

“I am a keen historian, particularly of the town I have made my home for the past 26 years and this historic tradition just seemed ripe for reviving in our anniversary year. “I am also a keen, though not tremendously fit, walker and we want to make this weekend as enjoyable as possible. “So no one should feel deterred from participating. If you need some encouragement and reassurance give us a call and we will put your mind at rest.”

Get involved

Everyone is very welcome to participate – including young people under 14 if accompanied by an adult – on all three days, or just one or two days. Or even just for a couple of hours. The pace will be gentle.

The Saturday 25 August starts outside Newport Guildhall at 10am.

Further details from the Parish Office on 559119, email – clerk@newportwight.org.uk

Image: cobaltfish under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.