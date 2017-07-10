Newport Under 14s football team crowned national Champion of Champions

Congratulations to Newport Under 14s who were crowned champions of the national tournament at the Grand Finale Champion of Champions event held at The National Football Centre in Burton.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

champion of champions winners

Graham shares this latest news from Newport Under 14s Football Team. Ed

The Newport Under 14s were crowned champions of the national tournament at the Grand Finale champion of champions event held at The National Football Centre, St. Georges Park, Burton.

Newport played three in the group stage, winning all of three.

Port Tennant Colts 2-0 Jaik Holton and Zak Sullivan, won 4-1 against Lane Head Chargers Ben Snow, Aidan Sheerin, Jake Wright and Jack Turner, beat Castle Park 1-0 Izaac Kent to win the group and beat AFC Rushden and Diamonds in the final 1-0 Zak Sullivan free kick, three minutes from time.

Manager, Stuart Simmonds, is delighted for everyone connected to Newport Under 14s and quoted Newport – a small town on the Isle of Wight – champions of a national competition at the home of the English FA.

Monday, 10th July, 2017 11:04am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2frT

Filed under: Isle of Wight Football, Newport, Sports, Youth

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*