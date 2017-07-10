Newport Under 14s football team crowned national Champion of Champions

Graham shares this latest news from Newport Under 14s Football Team. Ed

The Newport Under 14s were crowned champions of the national tournament at the Grand Finale champion of champions event held at The National Football Centre, St. Georges Park, Burton.

Newport played three in the group stage, winning all of three.

Port Tennant Colts 2-0 Jaik Holton and Zak Sullivan, won 4-1 against Lane Head Chargers Ben Snow, Aidan Sheerin, Jake Wright and Jack Turner, beat Castle Park 1-0 Izaac Kent to win the group and beat AFC Rushden and Diamonds in the final 1-0 Zak Sullivan free kick, three minutes from time.

Manager, Stuart Simmonds, is delighted for everyone connected to Newport Under 14s and quoted Newport – a small town on the Isle of Wight – champions of a national competition at the home of the English FA.